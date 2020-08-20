11 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police arrested 11outlaws including five proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen valuable, narcotic, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted police team under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police Station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz along with others and recovered stolen valuable amounting to Rs14 lac.

While Police team also arrested two accused Waheed and Muhammad Nazeer and recovered 1.015 kilogram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested a bootleggers namely Adeel Nazeer and recovered 15 liters alchole and 10 tin beer from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Nadeem Gul and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed five proclaimed offenders from various area of the city.