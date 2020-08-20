City receives moderate rain

LAHORE:Moderate rain was recorded in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued until noon in spans in various city localities, including Waris Road, Raiwind Road, Canal Bank Road, Punjab University, Garden Town, Township, Malipura, Ravi Road, Bhatti Gate, Davis Road, GOR, Shadman, Ichhra, Mozang, Chauburji, Taj Bagh and etc. Met officials said that monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of the country and likely to intensify. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls are expected in Upper Punjab, Upper/central Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Isolated rain is also expected in northeast Balochistan and southeastern Sindh during this period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Patan 65, Saidu Sharif 38, Kakul, Kalam 14, Dir Lower 12, Balakot 10, Malam Jabba 09, Cherat 04, Mir Khani, Parachinar 02, Hafizabad 59, Mandi Bahauddin 42, Jhelum 38, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 34, Chaklala 21), Islamabad Saidpur 31, Golra 29, Zero Point 25), and Sialkot (Airport 23, City 10). Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 27.1°C.