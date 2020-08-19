PAF can offset limitations of numbers, equipment: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that a close look at the historic accounts of PAF’s role during wars stands testimony to the fact that a better trained professional force with high morale can offset the limitations of numbers and equipment.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of No 53 Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE). Speaking at the occasion, the air chief said, “Combat training in PAF can be maintained at the highest pedestal of realism and responsiveness, only if we are cognisant of the contemporary challenges and ready with evolved tactics and strategies.”

He further said, “Along with tactics and professional skills, selfless dedication combined with high sense of discipline and comradeship are the key to effective and safe accomplishment of PAF’s mission.”

The air chief also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course. The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Squadron Leader Muhammad Shafaat, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Julius Joseph. The ceremony was attended by principal staff officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.