Sugary drinks major risk factor for heart disease, cancer

Islamabad:Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah), said that the priority of Panah is to build a healthy society, which can lead to heart, diabetes, obesity, cancer, stroke, tremors, stomach and other ailments. In order to prevent this, the government needs to adopt a policy that protects the people from the reach of harmful drinks, says a press release.

Talking to the members at the important meeting of (Panah) yesterday, Sanaullah Ghumman said that Panah has been educating the people about the harms of Sugary Drinks for 36 years. Awareness-raising, international researchers have also declared sugar drinks to be harmful to the human body, according to a report by Reuters Brain Krans published on the Health Line on September 3, 2019. People who use sugary drinks have an increased risk of early death. Regular consumption of drinks increases the risk of heart disease, cancer, obesity, stroke, diabetes, digestive health.

According to researchers, it doesn’t matter if sugar is used to sweeten sugary drinks or artificial ingredients, both are dangerous. Researchers from International Agency for Research observed about 452,000 people in 10 European countries, and concluded that consumption of more than two sugary drinks on a daily basis had a higher mortality rate than other causes. Causes of death can be reduced by reducing use. According to Dr. Anton Bilchak, Professor of Surgery California at Providence St. John’s Health Center, excessive consumption of sugary drinks is a major risk factor for heart disease and cancer. Sanaullah Ghman said that we are not against any brand, our position is clear that the public should be kept out of the reach of unhealthy beverages, to prevent life-threatening diseases.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that we appeal to the government that the implementation of the tax can reduce the consumption of sugary drinks in the public, the people need to be aware of the deadly diseases caused by sugary drinks, for which the government should formulate an effective strategy, so that we Protect the new generation from diseases.