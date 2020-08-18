close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

Lahore

August 18, 2020

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi have felicitated Pakistani origin US Democratic leader Tahir Javed for Pakistan civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz. Talking to Tahir Javed in Washington by phone, Pervez Elahi said that his efforts for improving Pak-US relations were highly valued in Pakistan.

