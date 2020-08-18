Cambridge International releases results for June 2020 series – with help of teachers worldwide

Islamabad: In a year like no other, Cambridge International released the results of its June 2020 series on time, to thousands of schools around the world today. This includes about 550 schools in Pakistan that cover a cross-section of institutions ranging from private schools to semi-government and government schools like Model Colleges in Islamabad, Army Public schools and Divisional public schools across the country as well as the world renowned private schools of Pakistan.

The release of today’s results means that Cambridge students across Pakistan, like their counterparts around the world, can continue their educational journeys as soon as possible despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Altogether more than 950,000 grades were issued across Cambridge O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge IPQ, Cambridge AICE and ICE, to almost 4,000 schools in 139 countries.

In Pakistan this year the most popular Cambridge O Level subjects are English Language, mathematics (Syllabus D) and physics and the most popular Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects are physics, mathematics and chemistry.

Christine Özden, Chief Executive, Cambridge International, said: ‘In a unique situation Cambridge International had to respond quickly so that our global community of Cambridge students stayed safe, but could progress with their education. A key priority was to ensure Cambridge students received grades that are trusted by employers and universities around the world.***