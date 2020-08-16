Saba Qamar, Bilal granted bail

LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court Saturday granted interim bail to actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed, both accused of shooting a song at Masjid Wazir Khan. The court has granted bail to both Saba and Bilal on submission of surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The court has also directed them to join investigation and has also sought report from Akbari Gate police till August 25. Police had registered a case under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code against Saba and Bilal for shooting a music video for their latest song ‘Qubool’ at the mosque.