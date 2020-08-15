Independence celebrations kick off in Bahria Town

By PR

KARACHI: The Bahria Town administration planned a countrywide three-day festivities to celebrate 73rd Independence Day which started with the hosting of the world’s highest national flag early in the day. All the installations including mosques, parks, roundabouts, and monuments were illuminated and national flags were hosted at all Bahria Towns projects, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. These celebrations would continue from August 14 to 16. The Independence Day events started early evening by 6:30 in Bahria Town Karachi followed by a march-past, hoisting of the national flag, a lively band performance followed by a spectacular light show. Later the visiting families and particularly the children thronged to the Bahria Adventure Land and enjoyed the international standard swings, rides, Sindbad, power drop, roller coasters, the Bahria Express and Ferris Wheel. Later they visited the theme park. The visiting families also enjoyed a wide variety of food from the national and international food-chains.

The special Gilgit performance and musical show enthralled the guests in Donezo, while exotic animals including the white lions, leopards, tigers, black jaguars, rare species of monkey, deers, zebras and giraffes also delighted the visitors, especially the children. Colourful cultural shows, musical performances and cartoon characters amused the children, while the double-decker bus provided a tour of the Bahria town.