Private educational institutions reopen in Nowshera from today

NOWSHERA: The private educational institutions in the district have announced to open the institutions today (August 15).

Speaking at a press conference here, Private Education Network, Nowshera chapter, President Fazle Hakim and other office-bearers said that educational institutions were closed for the last five months that had affected the educational activities of 75 million students. The Private Education Network and Hope have announced that they were not challenging the government writ, but would open educational institutions from today. They said that when the government had allowed industrial units, bazaars, public transport and tourist spots than it should also allow schools to reopen. They said that their decision was also based on the demands of parents who wanted their children to continue their education. They warned of country-wide protest if hurdles were created to stop them from reopening. The office-bearers said that the closure had also affected the jobs of teachers and administrative staff at schools. They said the closure had not only affected the education of children but was a huge impact on the economy of the country. The government statistics, they said, claimed that 15 million children in Pakistan were out of schools and the long closure could double this number that could increase the child labour to a dangerous level. They said that the closure of educational activities could also create social problems. The government had ended the lockdown for addressing the problems of every sector but did not allow schools and madrassah to reopen, they complained. They said that the government’s decision had forced the educational institutions and Wafaqul Madaris to establish National Action Committee which would work at the national, provincial and district level. They asked the government to announce reopening of schools and madaris under the standard operation procedures forthwith.