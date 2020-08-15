Punjab COVID-19 death toll 2,180

LAHORE: One more death of a COVID-19 patient raised death toll to 2,180 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 94,993 with the addition of 128 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday.

Out of a total of 94,993 infections in the province, 92,213 citizens contracted virus through local transmission while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

The spokesperson for the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 6,971 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 808,169 in the province.

After 2,180 fatalities and recovery of 86,404 patients, as many as 6,409 active cases are still present, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.