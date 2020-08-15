Baby born in the middle of a flight gets a totally fitting name

ALASKA: An Alaska woman, who gave birth in the air on a flight to Anchorage, gave her son a fitting name considering the fact that made his grand debut in an airplane thousands of miles up in the air, foreign media reported.

Chrystal Hicks welcomed her fourth child while flying on August 5, according to a KTUU News report published on Tuesday. The mother settled on the name Sky Airon, deciding to give her new baby boy a moniker that captured his exciting experience entering the world.

Hicks was being transported to a hospital in Anchorage when she began having contractions, and her water broke 20 minutes into the flight. She told Alaska’s KTUU that the plane crew “thought they were going to make it” in enough time, but her son apparently had other plans.

“It was shocking. It was really weird at first. I didn’t know what to think,” Hicks said. “But everybody kept talking about the baby on the plane.”

Hicks said she had a difficult time filling out the birth certificate information for her son, noting that he wasn’t technically born in her Alaska hometown of Glennallen nor Anchorage because she delivered him while flying some 18,000 miles up above ground.