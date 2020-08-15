This refers to the article, 'A 3-D model of governance' (August 10) by Syed Mohibullah Shah. The writer has discussed the collapse of democracy in Pakistan. The reason cited is genuine as our successive rulers ignored the guidelines given by the founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The existing system has deep dirty routes spread in nook and corner of the country. So how does the writer expect that his suggested model will work? It is so unfortunate that we keep quoting examples of good governance of other countries that have no relevance as far as Pakistan is concerned because the countries quoted observe rule of law and behave as one nation. Seventy-three years is a fairly long period to establish rule of law; we wasted all this time and destroyed the best system given by the British. Pakistan does not require any new model of governance; we can no longer afford any type of experimentation until we transform ourselves as law-abiding people and behave as one nation. You establish rule of law and any model will work. Our contribution over the years failed to change the 'Thana culture' from where rule of law flows. Suggesting new systems is very easy but that is a temporary solution. The test lies in correcting the existing system. Can we do it? That is a million dollar question.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi