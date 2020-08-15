‘No plans to close foreign exams’

Islamabad: The government has announced it has no plans to cancel any foreign exam. “We have no intention of closing any foreign exam. I personally think our new curriculum would be better but the choice of what stream to take would always remain with the students,” Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said in a tweet.

He said he wanted all students to know that the ministry was very unhappy with the results of O and A level exams and had conveyed its reservations in no uncertain terms to Cambridge [Assessment International Education]. We expect a response soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister told a TV talk show that by 2023, majority of Pakistani students won't go for O/A levels and would prefer Pakistani system of matriculation and intermediate courses due to drastic syllabus changes in line with modern trends and needs.