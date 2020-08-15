INDEPENDENCE DAY: Youth come on roads to express joy from midnight

Rawalpindi:The celebrations to mark 74th Independence Day started midnight when a large number of people mostly youngsters came out on roads and showed their love for the country on this auspicious day.

The people got busy in celebrations since last night when the youth removed silencers from their bikes and danced to loud music till the wee hours of Friday night. Many main arteries of the city were jam-packed with cars and motorbikes and the people were expressing their love by waving national flags and playing patriotic songs in their vehicles.

The spectacular display of fireworks in my areas was also a hallmark of the celebrations. Scores of people turned out to watch the fireworks display that lit the sky with fireworks. The youngsters wearing face masks with the colours of Pakistan's national flag also chanted slogans and danced to the tunes of the national songs.

The young children holding national flags and wearing flag colour clothes also showed their enthusiasm in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The enthusiastic children decorated their bicycles with stickers and buntings inscribed with messages of the Independence Day. A massive rush of people was also seen at makeshift stalls, selling national flags, posters, and stickers that is the main attraction for youth who continued to decorate their cars and motorbikes on this occasion.

Some local traders cut big cakes and shared them with the people. They also distributed sweets and national flags and illuminated their business centres with colourful lights. Though restaurants and coffee shops were not allowed to serve customers till late night but many of them violated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the pretext of Independence Day celebrations.