COVID-19 claims another life, 31 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi:The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has claimed another life here in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths caused by the illness in Rawalpindi district to 279 while as many as 31 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 21,287.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that a 60-year old male patient died of COVID-19 in the district here at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology however no death due to the illness was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours. The virus has so far claimed a total of 173 lives in the federal capital.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has been showing a continuous downward trend in the twin cities but still there are well over 2,150 active cases of the disease in the region including 2091 alive cases in ICT and 71 in Rawalpindi district.

As many as 12 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,954 of which 5,595 have so far been discharged after treatment while 279 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added that at present, a total of 25 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 46 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes. A total of 180 suspects of the disease belonging to the district have been under quarantine at their homes, he said.

Meanwhile, another 19 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours in the federal capital taking tally to 15,342 of which 13,078 have recovered.