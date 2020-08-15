LHC CJ hoists flag

LAHORE Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Friday hoisted the national flag in the main lawn of the LHC building on Pakistan Independence Day.

LHC Senior Judge Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Atir Mehmood, Justice Jawwad Hassan, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, LHC registrar, officers and a number of children attended the flag-hoisting ceremony. The chief justice inspected the guard of honour. He also felicitated the participants on Independence Day and met with the children. Prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of the country. Meanwhile, Punjab Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association also held flag hoisting ceremonies on their premises. A large number of lawyers attended the ceremonies.

Our correspondent adds: Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan formally started the Green Pakistan campaign by planting a tree on Independence Day at his office here on Friday.

He said the tree plantation campaign in the department has been initiated on directions from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rahsid. He said the purpose of the planting trees on the office premises is to provide clean and green environment to staff and visitors. The SHME secretary said all the teaching hospitals have been directed to start tree plantation campaign on their premises.

Chohan: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan celebrated Independence Day with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

The CPWB was taking good care of children, the minister said, adding that Pakistan’s future would be bright. He cut a cake with the children. On this occasion, he planted a tree as well and thanked the CPWB chairperson for inviting him.