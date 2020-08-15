N Korea lifts virus lockdown of border city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: North Korea said on Friday it had lifted a three-week lockdown that was imposed on a border city after a defector believed to be carrying the coronavirus sneaked back into the country.
The secretive nation has insisted it has had no cases of Covid-19 -- a claim international experts say is unlikely, given the spread of the disease around the world. Authorities in July said they were imposing a lockdown on Kaesong city when a 24-year-old man, arrested after crossing the heavily fortified border from the South, was found to be displaying symptoms of the coronavirus. "It has been proved the situation of anti-epidemic work has been kept and controlled stably", Leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying by the state-run KCNA news agency.