N Korea lifts virus lockdown of border city

SEOUL: North Korea said on Friday it had lifted a three-week lockdown that was imposed on a border city after a defector believed to be carrying the coronavirus sneaked back into the country.

The secretive nation has insisted it has had no cases of Covid-19 -- a claim international experts say is unlikely, given the spread of the disease around the world. Authorities in July said they were imposing a lockdown on Kaesong city when a 24-year-old man, arrested after crossing the heavily fortified border from the South, was found to be displaying symptoms of the coronavirus. "It has been proved the situation of anti-epidemic work has been kept and controlled stably", Leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying by the state-run KCNA news agency.