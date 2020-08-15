NAB’s issues

For over two decades, NAB has been used exactly for what it was created by General Pervez Musharraf – political victimization. The former dictator used it to keep dissenting voices in check. Both civilian governments that followed used it to keep each other embroiled in legal troubles. Prime Minister Imran Khan has however taken it a step further, running an ineffective anti-corruption drive that is heavily reliant on NAB piling on cases and pressure on opposition leaders while ignoring ongoing investigations into the PTI’s questionable projects.

Although there was some hope recently with regard to discussing reform of the NAB law, negotiations ended without giving any purposeful results. The bureau’s shoddy investigation methods, abysmal conviction rate and the propensity to detain an accused without justification, make this form of so-called accountability simply untenable. Further, NAB's proceedings are also creating doubtful impressions in public minds due to one-sided accountability. As history has shown time and again, when the chips are down and the shoe is on the other foot, the same treatment could be meted out to those currently in power and enjoying virtual immunity.

AzfarSiddiqui

Lahore