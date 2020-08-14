Dubai to be a bicycle-friendly city

DUBAI: Dubai will be turned into a bicycle-friendly city with necessary laws and legislative system being developed, and international best practices applied to build infrastructure to enable the use of environmentally safe cycles, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said, “This directive is in line with the objectives of Dubai Vision 2021, which aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a preferred place to live and work and the safest place, and to fulfill the Dubai Traffic Strategy 2021 to reduce the percentage of deaths due to traffic accidents.”

He said it is also in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.