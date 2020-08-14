Police tightlipped after NAB office clash

LAHORE:The Lahore police are tightlipped over investigation progress after the registration of an FIR against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and workers in the NAB office case.

Right from the head of the Lahore Investigation Wing Shahzad Sultan to the incharge investigation, Chung, all are tightlipped over revealing the investigation progress. When contacted and asked about two disputed vehicles laden with stones, the DIG Investigation said: “I cannot comment on it”. Addl IG Investigation Punjab Fayaz Dev, SSP Investigation Lahore Zeshan Asghar and their subordinates did not attend calls or replied through SMS.

Mystery still shrouds as the Lahore Investigation Wing has yet to trace the two vehicles which were loaded with stones and spotted outside the NAB office. The vehicles had no registration number plates. In addition to this, the stones were wrapped in polythene bags and there were some files in the vehicles as well. Despite of the absence of the registration number plates, the vehicles were permitted by the police officials to enter the security zone, which was claimed to be further secured on the arrival of Maryam Nawaz. Television footage showed men in civvies pelting stones at police officials, who were also seen retaliating with batons, water cannons and tear gas. Several television channels showed footage and pictures of cars, purportedly part of the PML-N motorcade laden with bags full of stones.

The Lahore Police seemed to play the most vital role in the incident, as it displayed another act of negligence as they allowed vehicles, without registration number plates, into a highly secured zone. The PRO to Lahore Police Investigation Wing said that the investigating officers had started working on the case and details might be shared with the media in coming days.