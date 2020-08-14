close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 14, 2020

Green Pakistan

Newspost

 
August 14, 2020

Instead of buying flags today, plant some trees and make the country green. Celebrate the true spirit of independence with a commitment to a better tomorrow. For a small donation a tree can be planted and be a resource of food, shelter and many other uses including medicinal purposes.

Planting a tree is the easiest way to align yourself with the cosmic rhythm. Lets promise to play our part in making our country green, protecting it from from global warming .

Zahoor Abbas Samo

Larkano

Latest News

More From Newspost