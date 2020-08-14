Green Pakistan

Instead of buying flags today, plant some trees and make the country green. Celebrate the true spirit of independence with a commitment to a better tomorrow. For a small donation a tree can be planted and be a resource of food, shelter and many other uses including medicinal purposes.

Planting a tree is the easiest way to align yourself with the cosmic rhythm. Lets promise to play our part in making our country green, protecting it from from global warming .

Zahoor Abbas Samo

Larkano