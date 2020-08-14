Green Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Instead of buying flags today, plant some trees and make the country green. Celebrate the true spirit of independence with a commitment to a better tomorrow. For a small donation a tree can be planted and be a resource of food, shelter and many other uses including medicinal purposes.
Planting a tree is the easiest way to align yourself with the cosmic rhythm. Lets promise to play our part in making our country green, protecting it from from global warming .
Zahoor Abbas Samo
Larkano