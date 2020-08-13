close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
Syed Abbas Gardezi
August 13, 2020

AJK govt to adopt modern tech to expend tax net

National

August 13, 2020

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that modern techniques will be put in place and survey will be conducted to expend the tax net in the state, he said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on Wednesday.The AJK PM said a record Rs23 billion tax were collected during last year while Rs28 billion are expected to be fetched in the next financial year.

