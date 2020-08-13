AJK govt to adopt modern tech to expend tax net

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that modern techniques will be put in place and survey will be conducted to expend the tax net in the state, he said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on Wednesday.The AJK PM said a record Rs23 billion tax were collected during last year while Rs28 billion are expected to be fetched in the next financial year.