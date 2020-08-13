Israel parliament rejects law targeting Netanyahu over indictment

JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a bill targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that sought to block candidates under indictment from forming a future government. In a vote that highlighted the fragility of the premier´s coalition, Wednesday´s bill, proposed by opposition leader Yair Lapid, was defeated 53-37. Members of the Blue and White party, who are part of the coalition, abstained. Talk of a snap election is already widespread, just three months after the current government was formed. Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies wrongdoing. Israeli law does not force a prime minister to step down after being indicted. Lapid argues that the only reason no such law exists is because it was previously inconceivable that a prime minister facing criminal charges would insist on remaining in office. The opposition asked Blue and White, led by defence minister and alternate premier Benny Gantz, to support its proposal. Gantz, who challenged Netanyahu in three straight elections before joining him in a unity government, campaigned aggressively against Netanyahu´s alleged corruption.