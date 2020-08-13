Belarus consul briefed on LDA projects

LAHORE:Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus Walid Mushtaq called on LDA Vice-Chairman Muhammad Imran and discussed with him matters pertaining to the development of the city and other issues of mutual interest.

Officials said prospects for benefiting from Belarus’s experience in the fields of town planning and investment were also reviewed. The vice chairman told the visiting honourary consul about the legislation introduced by LDA for facilitating people. He said informed a building and zoning regulations had been approved for encouraging construction of high rise buildings in the city, besides framing Land Use Rules 2020 for giving boost to commercial and economic activities by allowing conversion of plots for different commercial/ industrial uses.

He said procedure for sanction of private housing schemes had been simplified and now a scheme would be approved within 30 days.