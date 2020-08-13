close
August 13, 2020

JI backs call for reopening schools on August 15

Karachi

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi has endorsed the demand of the Alliance of Private Schools Sindh for opening private schools on August 15 at an education conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, said a press release issued by the party on Wednesday.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that if the government had declared reopening all economic and social activities, then why schools were not allowed to function. He said the alliance had already prepared standard operating procedures and it would be possible to allow the schools to function as the coronavirus situation was under control.

