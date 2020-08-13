Amazon fires

close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
AFP
August 13, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said it is a “lie” that fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest, despite data from his own government showing the number of blazes is rising. The far-right leader has faced international condemnation for presiding over huge fires and rising deforestation in the Amazon -- criticism he took issue with in a speech to a video conference of countries that share the world’s biggest rainforest.

