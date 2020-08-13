Bail plea of murder accused dismissed

PESHAWAR: The district and sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of the co-accused in the murder case of a girl student of a medical college in Kohat.

The co-accused Shah Zeb had reportedly facilitated the main accused in the killing of a female student Asma Rani, a resident of Kohat, in 2018. She was shot dead in front of her home after she allegedly refused to marry the main accused Mujahid Afridi.The police had nominated the main accused and his three facilitators including Shah Zeb in the murder case after the video of the deceased had gone viral on social media that she had recorded before her death.

On the request of the brother of slain medical student, the case was shifted from anti-terrorism court Kohat to Peshawar where the co-accused Shah Zeb had appealed to Supreme Court to remove anti-terrorism sections from the first information report (FIR).The Supreme Court had accepted his plea. However, the district and sessions court Peshawar dismissed the bail application on Wednesday.