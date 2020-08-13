Section-144 imposed

MARDAN: Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir on Wednesday imposed Section-144 in the district, banning pillion ridding and unregistered motorbikes during polio campaign to avoid any untoward incident.

A notification issued on Wednesday stated that strict security measures have been taken from August 13 to 17 during the polio campaign on the advice of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan to avoid any untoward incident in the district.The government also claimed that if someone violates the law, strict action would be taken under section-188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).