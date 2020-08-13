close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
Bureau report
August 13, 2020

Smuggled cigarettes seized

Peshawar

Bureau report
August 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: Surveillance staff of the FBR recovered 50 cartons of smuggled cigarettes during two actions on Kohat Road. An official said the FBR squad, on directives of Commissioner Tariq Jamal Khattak, carried out actions on Kohat Road and recovered 50 cartons of cigarettes being smuggled through public transport. No duty was paid on the seized cigarettes.

