Smuggled cigarettes seized

PESHAWAR: Surveillance staff of the FBR recovered 50 cartons of smuggled cigarettes during two actions on Kohat Road. An official said the FBR squad, on directives of Commissioner Tariq Jamal Khattak, carried out actions on Kohat Road and recovered 50 cartons of cigarettes being smuggled through public transport. No duty was paid on the seized cigarettes.