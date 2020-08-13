Govt urged to reopen educational institutions from 15th

MINGORA: Educationists, lawyer community and political parties on Wednesday demanded the reopening of the educational institutions with Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) from August 15 in the best interest of all stakeholders and country. The All Parties Conference was convened at the Swat Press Club, which was organised by Private Schools Management Association (PSMA).

The educationists, lawyers, All Swat Clerks Association, Swat Traders Federation, Swat Hotels Association and representatives of different political parties attended the event.

Addressing the APC, PSMA president Ahmad Shah, political leaders Wajid Ali Khan, Muhammad Amin, Qari Fatihullah, Swat Union of Journalists President M Ali, Zahid Khan, Inayatullah and others said reopening of the educational institutions was the need of the hour. “When all sectors including commercial markets, public parks and hotels have been reopened, I wonder why the government is reluctant to reopen schools and wasting times of the children” Ahmad Shah said, adding that despite being in a winter zone, the children of Malakand division had been out of schools for the last seven months. Swat Bar Association President Inayaullah extended full support to the PSMA, adding that the lawyer community would stand by the PSMA’s decisions. He extended legal support to PSMA. The speakers asked the provincial government to provide help and support to the PSMA, instead of creating hurdles for them. They said that private schools were easing the burden of the government, as without the support of private schools, the government was not able to provide education to all children. The speakers demanded cash relief for the private education sector, adding that owners of private education sector had been suffering financially since the outbreak of Covid-19.