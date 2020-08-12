IGP calls for foolproof security during Muharram

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high-ups to take foolproof security measures as per Covid-19 SOPs during Muharram through-out the province.

The directives were issued to the Regional Police Officers after a detailed briefing on security plan for Muharram 2020 through video link conference at CPO Peshawar. Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters and AIG Operations attended the conference.

Earlier, DIG Headquarters briefed the IGP about the security measures as well as the number of processions and majalis and police deployment in detail. The DIG Special Branch informed the participants about the confronting challenges in connection with peaceful observance of Muharram 2020.

The Regional Police Officers briefed the police chief about the security plan for Muharram in their respective region. The police chief pointed out that police will perform its duty as a front line force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements and directed the participants to take effective and foolproof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram. It was also directed on the occasion that the route and the venue must be cleared by a Joint Team of all concerned. Participants were directed to brief the jawan about their duties and motivate them to perform the duty in a professional manner.

Police high ups were informed to hold meetings with all stakeholders. They were also directed to remain in constant touch with other security and intelligence agencies. The Regional Police Officers were also directed to particularly focus their attention on sensitive districts falling in their jurisdiction.

Eight districts i.e Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Kurrum, Orakzai, DI Khan, Tank and Haripur have been declared most sensitive. A total of 33,987 police officials would be deployed for 583 mourning processions and 6041 majalis in the province.