Singapore Olympic champ Schooling gets national service delay

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling was handed a fresh national service deferment on Tuesday, allowing him to compete in next year’s postponed Tokyo Games.

The city-state requires all male citizens and permanent residents aged 18 to serve two years in the military, the police or emergency services.

But Schooling was allowed to defer national service in 2014 to train for Rio 2016, where he famously beat his idol Michael Phelps to win the 100 metres butterfly — Singapore’s first and only Olympic gold medal.