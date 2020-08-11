People asked to plant maximum trees

GUJRANWALA: Punjab ministers Bau Rizwan and Noman Langrial have asked the people to plant maximum tress for better environment. They said this while planting saplings in connection with the Tigers Force Day at Education Board and Christian College on Sunday. Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, DC Sohail Ashraf and a large number of Tiger Force members were also present. The ministers said that planting trees should be considered as national and moral obligation.