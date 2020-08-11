Murder accused shot dead in Lahore court

LAHORE: A man was shot dead by opponents on the premises of the sessions court on Monday. The police said the accused, Muhammad Nawaz, was an accused in a murder case registered at the Sahdara police station. He had arrived at the court for interim bail when his opponent opened fire at him.

He died on the spot and his body was shifted to morgue for autopsy while the killers fled. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed reached the court and inspected the crime scene. He was accompanied by the SP City Operation and DSP Islampura. The CCPO directed the SP to complete an inquiry into the incident and sent him a report as soon as possible.