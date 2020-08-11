‘Reforms in dentistry on cards’

Islamabad:The government has planned reforms in dentistry like medicine and surgery, said chairman of the prime minister's task force on health Dr Nausherwan Burki.

He was talking to a delegation of the Insaf Doctors Forum, which called on him here. The delegates included acting IDF president Dr Tariq Babar, secretary general Dr Saeed Mustafa, central council member Dr Asim Riaz, Punjab Council president Dr Mohsin Ranjha, Islamabad Council president Dr Ahsan Khan Niazi and IT wing head Dr Mujtaba Shahbaz.

They discussed with Dr Burki the issues related to dentistry, including increase in supplies and job opportunities, and better incentives for dentists across the country. The National Dental Services Project, inclusion of dental services in the Sehat Sahulat Programme, improvement in functionality of government-owned dental services, and change in dental curriculum also came under discussion.

Dr Mustafa and Dr Riaz highlighted the upcoming project of School of Denistry in the federal capital. Dr Burki told the visitors that reforms in dentistry were in the pipeline. He said the School of Dentistry in the federal capital would be a centre of excellence.

Dr Mohsin Ranjha spoke to Dr Burki issues related to Punjab, including the operational aspect of Punjab's MTI Act. Dr Burki asked him to continue with his leading role in strengthening IDF in Punjab and assured him of the ruling PTI's support for IDF in Punjab. Also, matters relating to Shaikh Zayed Hospital's ownership were part of the conversation.

Dr Ahsan Khan Niazi and Dr Mujtaba Shahbaz informed Dr Burki about matters relating to the federal capital, including pending approval for key performance indicators for medical officers and for increase of stipend for post-graduate residents and house officers.

Dr Burki said he would have KPIs and stipend increase expedited. Dr Niazi also sought better coordination with the health services ministry.