NJHP achieves milestone

LAHORE: The 969MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant achieved yet another milestone, as its contribution to the national grid crossed 10 billion units generation mark on Sunday night; thereby, yielding revenue of over Rs120 billion, a statement said.

The plant, with efficient operation, has not only been meeting the design generation, but also exceeding the annual rated generation, it added. The Neelum Jhelum Power Plant during fiscal year 2019/20 generated 4,843 million units of hydel electricity against the target of 4,660 million units, despite Covid-19 hiccups.

The project, having four generating units of 242.25MW capacity each, started electricity generation with commissioning of its first unit in April 2018, attaining its maximum installed generation of 969MW on August 14, 2018 with the commissioning of its all four units.

Neelum Jhelum generated up to 1,040MW on April 9, 2019 beyond installed capacity of 969MW, which reflects the efficiency of its electro-mechanical equipment, the turbines, in particular, the statement said. Nowadays, the project has been running on full load, ie, 969MW because the required quantum of water is available due to high-flow season, it added.