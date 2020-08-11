Flour sale points

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has established as many as 93 points across the district to supply wheat flour to people at a subsidised rate fixed by the provincial government. Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan told reporters in order to ensure the uninterrupted wheat flour supply in the district, 93 points were set up where a 20kg bag was being sold for Rs860. He said that wheat flour supply points were established on the order of Minister Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi in the district. The official believed there was no shortage of wheat flour anywhere in the district. He added that wheat the quota was also being supplied to millers in the district in accordance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department’s policy.