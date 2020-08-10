Details of ammonium nitrate storage sought

KARACHI: The Karachi commissioner, Iftikhar Shallwani, has directed the deputy commissioners (DC) of Karachi and different industrial associations to submit details of the storage of ammonium nitrate and other hazardous dual-use precursor chemicals lying with them.

The commissioner, in this regard, has written to the East, West, South, Malir, Central and Korangi DCs, and chairmen of the Korangi, Landhi, Federal B Area, North Karachi and Bin Qasim associations of trade and industry.

He requested them in the letter to provide the details of storage of ammonium nitrate and other dual use precursor chemical available in the port areas and industrial zones to his office as soon as possible.