Tree plantation campaign launched in KP

PESHAWAR: The tree plantation drive was launched across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

In the provincial capital, Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan planted saplings to formally launch the campaign to grow more tree in the province. The governor planted a sapling on the lawn of the Governor’s House. Members of the Prime Minister’s Tigers Force were present on the occasion whom he praised for taking part in the campaign and help the government fight Covid-19 pandemic. The chief minister planted a sapling at the Bacha Khan International Airport. The sapling was planted as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green. Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to chief minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

Chief Operating Officer BKIA Obaidur Rahman Abbasi and other officials received the Chief Minister upon arrival at the airport. Obaidur Rahman Abbasi briefed the chief minister about trees plantation drive at all the airports in the province. He said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was planned to plant 3,000 plants in BKIA, Bannu, Saidu Sharif in Swat, Dera Ismail Khan and Parachinar airports under the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign.

Mahmood Khan lauded the efforts of CAA for playing its part in the trees plantation drive, adding the campaign would help transform the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green into reality.

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz inaugurated the tree plantation drive in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur.

He expressed the KP government’s resolve to grow more forests with the support of the volunteers of Prime Minister’s Tigers Force. “The prime minister has given a target of half a million tree plantation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government but we have raised it to 3.5 million, he said, adding,” more than 1.2 million saplings were being planted in Hazara division only during today’s drive.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mehsud, Regional Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rahman, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Conservator Forests, Azhar Mahmood, Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah and others were present.

NOWSHERA: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak and Adviser to Chief Minister for Education, Mian Khaliqur Rehman attended a function at the Army Range in Pir Pai town of the Nowshera district to launch the drive. Other officials were also present on the occasion.

KOHAT: State Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Shehryar Afridi planted a sapling in connection with the PTI’s plantation drive.

Kohat Division Commissioner Syed Jabbar Shah, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman, additional secretary forests and other officials were also present. He added that more than 400,000 saplings would be planted in Kohat division.

WANA: More than 30,000 saplings were planted in Ospany Raghzai areas of Wana subdivision of South Waziristan district to mark the tee plantation drive. Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan said the task was performed by workers of the district administration, Forest Department, TMA Wana, Tiger Force volunteers, students, civil society members and elders of the area.

MIRANSHAH: The plantation campaign inaugural ceremony was held at Dunken Razmak in North Waziristan district where Minister Relief Iqbal Wazir inaugurated the event.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, other officials, Tiger Force members, local elders and Civil Defence volunteers were also present. Ceremonies were also held at Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali.

CHARSADDA: Deputy Commissioner Adeel Shah inaugurated the campaign during which some 0.3 million saplings would be planted in various parts of the district. Members National Assembly Fazal Muhammad Khan, Malik Anwar Taj, Advisor to Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmadzai, hundreds of volunteers of Tiger Force and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer (XEN) Batoor Zaman Khan inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting saplings in various areas of the district. The official planted saplings in Munda headworks, Doaba, Harichand, Utmanzai, Abazai, Kheshgi and Sholgara areas. Additional assistant commissioner Muhammad Umar and SDO Saifullah also accompanied the XEN. Speaking on the occasion, Batoor said that 25 percent area of a country should be forests.

GHALLANAI: The drive was launched at Krapa area in the Mohmand tribal district. Besides a large number of volunteers of Tiger Force and other departments, officials of the district administration, Forest department, Civil Defence, Mohmand Rifles and others participated in the drive. Under the drive, over 50,000 saplings would be planted on barren land in various places of the district.

HANGU: The campaign started with planting over 72,000 saplings in various areas in the Orakzai district. Volunteers of Tiger Force, Agriculture, Livestock, Forest, Civil Defence and other departments participated in the drive. Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak supervised the tree plantation campaign.