Back to school

This refers to the letter, 'KP’s private schools adamant on reopening from Aug 15' (August 8). As per the announcement by the government, educational institutions will reopen from September 15, but before the final date (on September 7) the government will review its decision and take the final decision to reopen institutions. The All Pakistan Private Schools Association has rejected the government's decision and announced to reopen all private schools of the country from August 15.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, educational institutions have been closed since March and the long closure has caused huge educational loss but unfortunately the government is not clear when to reopen. We must respect the decision of the government for the safety of children but the government should think about those private teachers who are without salary for five to six months, and about those students who are out of school as well as those schools which are shutting down due to no payment. I personally respect the decision of all private schools association to reopen from mid August since the Covid-19 pandemic is already in control in the country and if there is no lockdown in the country then why should educational institutions remain closed?

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech