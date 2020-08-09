More rain forecast

LAHORE: Moderated but scattered rain was reported in the city here on Saturday while MET office predicted more rains in the next 24 to 48 hours. MET officials said that a strong monsoon low pressure area is present over Balochistan. Monsoon currents are also penetrating in upper parts of the country. Easterly wave is also affecting other parts of the country. They predicted rain wind-thunderstorm in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper/ Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit- Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan. Heavy fall may also be expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Light rain is expected at a few places in south Punjab and lower Sindh. In city, maximum rain was recorded as 45 mm at Gulberg where Managing Director Wasa along with other officials reached and monitored draining out of stagnant rainwater. The rain continued till 3.25 pm in various localities. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was witnessed at Chillas where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 37.3°C and minimum was 27.2°C.