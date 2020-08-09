Sudan ‘regrets’ tone of US travel advisory

KHARTOUM: Sudan said on Saturday it "regrets" the tone of the latest US State Department advisory against travel to the country, saying it does not take into account changes of the post-Bashir era.

"The ministry calls on its counterpart to show caution when warning its citizens to reconsider travel to Sudan," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It stressed "the great change brought about by the glorious revolution of December 2018" that led to longtime leader Omar al-Bashir’s ouster, saying Khartoum "regrets" the wording of Thursday’s advisory.

The country was now one of "political stability, free demonstrations, and protection of human life and the rights of Sudanese citizens, with peace negotiations underway with armed struggle movements".