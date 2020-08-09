close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Shop owner shot dead

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

LAHORE : A 48-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Walton Road on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Farooq Colony, ran a general store. He was leaving for home after closing his shop when unidentified persons shot him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and said that they were investigating the matter.

