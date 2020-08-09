Shop owner shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A 48-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Walton Road on Saturday.
The victim, identified as 48-year-old Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Farooq Colony, ran a general store. He was leaving for home after closing his shop when unidentified persons shot him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and said that they were investigating the matter.