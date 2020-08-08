ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on Friday rejected a petition of Asif Ali Zardari seeking acquittal and dismissal of the Park Lane reference case.

The former president’s petition challenging jurisdictionof the court to hear this matter has also been rejected. Accountability Judge Azam Khan announced the court’s decision and also decided to indict Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the next hearing on August 10.

Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused are facing charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

The Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.