Ahad Cheema case adjourned

LAHORE:AN accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema until August 12 after recording statement of a prosecution witness.

The court has summoned three more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing along with extending judicial remand of Cheema for the same date. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns properties beyond his source of income.