Pakistan not to feature in World Women’s Team Squash

LAHORE: Pakistan will not participate in the World Women’s Team Squash Championship due to lack of training.

The World Women’s Team Squash Championship is scheduled in Malaysia from December 15 to 20. The last date for registration for the event is August 15. But a spokesperson of Pakistan Squash Federation said the committee has decided not to send entry for the event as the players did not get a chance to prepare due to corona-virus.

“Squash players are focused on physical fitness, online activities have also been arranged for players and coaches but there is no proper match practice. As soon as permission is granted, players will participate in international events with full preparation and training,” he said. It has been reported that India is also not participating in the event due to unpreparedness due to corona virus.