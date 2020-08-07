Adviser appointed to address grievances of expats

Our correspondent

Islamabad

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has appointed Dr. Inamul Haq Javed, Adviser as Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis to resolve issues and complaints of overseas Pakistanis. This department was already active in the Ombudsman Secretariat, which had taken numerous steps for the welfare of more than 8.5 million Overseas Pakistanis. With the efforts of this institution, one window facilitation desks had been established at 8 international airports for Overseas Pakistanis where representatives of 12 relevant departments remained present round the clock. The Pakistani Envoys have also been asked to hear public complaints one day in the Embassy. Recently, Pakistan Origin Cardholders have been facilitated to open their bank accounts, purchase of property and getting other facilities from the departments being Pakistani.