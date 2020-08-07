CDA to set up new directorate for processing building plans

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to set up new directorate to boost the construction industry in the capital city that is facing a shortage of housing units for the last many years.

According to the minutes of the CDA Board meeting, the new mechanism would be introduced to give approval of building plans on fast-track basis. The decision to set up new directorate has been taken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to boost the construction industry in the country.

The CDA Board members noted that at the moment it takes investors usually two to three years to get approval for their building plans due to which the construction industry is not performing according to its true potential.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in April this year a tax amnesty scheme for the construction industry that would provide an opportunity to the people to invest their money without showing their sources of income.

The business community in the capital city has been demanding for last many years that CDA should utilize its ‘land bank’ to boost construction industry that would help remove shortage of residential units in the capital city.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of people come to Islamabad to earn livelihood but most of them find it hard to have suitable accommodation at affordable prices. CDA has not developed any new residential sector for last many decades due to which the shortage of residential units has increased manifold.

The issue of ‘katchi abadis” has also propelled because the labour class belonging to lower strata of life cannot afford high rents in the residential sectors of Islamabad. The minutes of the meeting also revealed that CDA would also change its bye-laws to remove impediments and facilitate investors in every possible manner.