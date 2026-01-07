Chris Redd finally reveals how he fell in love with Kenan Thompson's ex-wife

Chris Redd finally broke the silence over dating the ex-wife of his former Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old comedian took to his Instagram handle and posted a lengthy video in which he revealed how he fell in love with his friend's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.

"I wanted to address something that’s kind of been around for a long time, ‘bout four, five years now, but you know, I’ve never addressed it," said Chris.

“I know a lot of people talk about me dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife [Christina Evangeline] and how that came to be. I'ma just tell it to you straight," continued the stand-up comedian, before adding that there "wasn't no plan."

“Every single thing that everybody said, I saw it, and bottom line is, I’m not that type of person to scheme on a person. I’m not the type of person to even date somebody that like, one of my homies has dated. This is a very unique, nuanced thing that happened,” added Chris, who worked alongside Kenan on SNL for five seasons.

The actor further revealed that he began falling for Christina when she was there for him during a difficult time in his life.

“Bottom line is while I was at the show, I had some pill issues. I had some pill problems, nothing too crazy but crazy for my Black a--. I was even selling some to people, some of my castmates,” said Chris.

“She helped me with my therapy journey and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently. And in that time, we fell in love,” he said.

Chris added that the situation made him feel “bad from the start, like an emotional double-edged sword.”

“I really loved everything me and Kenan did. I really appreciated every piece of work that we put together. I think that we were a great team. And I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them,” he said.