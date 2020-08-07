Ahsan Iqbal condemns Mahmood Qureshi’s statement

LAHORE:PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has condemned the “irresponsible statement” regarding Pakistan's brotherly country Saudi Arabia by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share historical and strategic relations with each other. Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in times of need. He said such irresponsible public statements about a brotherly country are most irresponsible and worst kind of diplomacy. The immature and incapable government is playing with Pakistan's vital interests, said the PML-N leader.

He said the PTI government has isolated Pakistan on the world diplomatic stage. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share people-to-people and state-to-state relationship which has withstood test of times and is unparalleled, he said.